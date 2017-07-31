India Couture Week 2017: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt set the temperatures soaring as Manish Malhotra’s showstoppers for grand finale

India Couture Week celebrated its tenth anniversary in style by putting up a spectacular grand finale with Manish Malhotra as the designer and young stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as his muses. The designer, who has been a part of the FDCI India Couture Week for the past seven years, tried to break out from the "quintessential bridal" space with his new collection titled "Sensual Affair". Click through to see more from his collection at the ICW grand finale. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

Manish Malhotra said for him Alia and Ranveer signify the "young and different" and hence the actors were the obvious choice to be the showstoppers. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

Ranveer, who is known for his experimental sense of style, was dressed in a blue sherwani with intricate gold embroidery. Donning one of the most stunning pieces from the collection, Alia looked nothing less than a princess on the ramp. The beige and silver dress, with a long train, made the actress the star of the night. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

Recreating a bygone era, the collection focused on luxuriant volume and noble fabrics that added a sensuous feel to the garments. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

From the colour palette and the meticulous detailing to the softness of the drapes, each element was mindfully constructed to weave together subtle nuances of legacy with the intricacy of couture. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

The collection involved a heavy dose of zari, mull work and embroidery. To make his long and heavy skirts comfortable, the designer used cages under them. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

Manish's collection was a combination of stunning pieces for both the bride and groom. While gowns, skirts and blouses, accentuated with a train or a cape, dominated the bridal range, sherwanis and bandhgalas with heavy embroidery made it to the grooms section. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

Fine antique threads and vintage motifs were used to accentuate the subtle elegance of each outfit. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

The colour palette was mainly all about pastels and champagne hues with a hint of maroon. The designer said he decided to keep the colours subtle as his creations already had a lot of drama attached to them. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

Manish's signature fringes and sequence work were also part of the range. (Source: Photo by APH Images)