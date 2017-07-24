India Couture Week 2017 kicks off with Anamika Khanna Installation Show

Celebrated fashion designer Anamika Khanna opened the India Couture Week 2017 in New Delhi on July 24. Organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), the event will showcase work of 14 couturiers for the 10th anniversary of the couture week.



Khanna's collection titled the ‘Luxury 2017’ was launched at an offsite event as installation pieces at The Kila, Mehrauli. (Source: APH images)

The wedding collection called the 'Happily Ever After' is an amalgamation of the various rituals of the Indian wedding, and the clothes relevant to them. (Source: APH images)

“Respecting and understanding the small nuances of every occasion, at Anamika Khanna we present the ‘Luxury 2017’ collection, the store of a beautiful wedding,” said the designer. (Source: APH images)

Imbibing various historical references, the designer has tried to make the couture collection appealing to new age bride. (Source: APH images)

"This is a momentous year for us. Ten years of Couture Week has been an incredible journey, which has been the only event in the country to offer a prestigious platform to couturiers to showcase their talent in offering irrepressible indulgence," FDCI President Sunil Sethi said in a statement. He was also at the opening of the installation show. (Source: APH images)

The collection has clothing and jewellery options for various wedding rituals, from 'welcome lunch' to Mehendi. The collection is ethereal and romantic, yet eclectic and experiments with border shapes. (Source: APH images)

From trendy and chic cocktail dresses to heavily embroidered zardozi lehenga. From Sharara to the quintessential Draped Sari, silhouettes range from bright red and coral to metallic silver and classy pastel shades, accommodating the taste of everyone. (Source: APH images)

The embellishments used are essentially the “gota”, “old kinaris”, “dori work” and burnished gold and silver work. (Source: APH images)

The beautiful “veil” and the traditional “choli” to the “bandhgala” blouse, this story respects where we belong, the culture we embody, and ensembles, that are meant to be preserved for life. (Source: APH images)