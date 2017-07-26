India Couture Week 2017: Disha Patani is a ravishing showstopper for Manav Gangwani on Day 2

Latest News
Published on July 26, 2017 11:43 am
    Young and vivacious Disha Patani added glamour to the Manav Gangwani's show at the India Couture Week (ICW) 2017 when she walked for the designer as a showstopper in black trousseau with 'maang tikka' adding drama to her looks. Gangwani, who has styled the likes of Kangana Ranaut and many more, celebrated India with his line titled "India @ 70". It was an amalgamation of the rich heritage of India along with modern edgy elements that are incorporated in each garment. Click through to see more pictures from the show. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

    "I think 'Maang tikka' gave a different look to my personality and it also broke the monotony. I love 'maang tikkas', it just adds so much to your face," Patani told reporters post her confident ramp walk on day two of the ongoing fashion week, here. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

    Manav Gangwani had styled the likes of Kangana Ranaut and many more before. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

    His theme for the show was to celebrate India with the line titled "India @ 70". (Source: Photo by APH Images)

    According to IANS, It was an amalgamation of the rich heritage of India along with modern edgy elements that are incorporated in each garment. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

    Gangwani said that the inspiration for this collection from the atelier of Manav Gangwani (the brand) has been taken from various regions in India. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

    I have incorporated elements of design from different regions like Kashmir reflecting jamwars, bandhanis of Rajasthan and brocades of Varanasi," he said. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

    The show was different from the usual ones for more reasons that oe. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

    Being an offsite show, the sitting arrangements were made in a way that most of the attendees enjoyed the beautiful presentation from the front row. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

    This was also the reason why the ramp was little long compared to the regular shows. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

    "This particular piece has an amalgamation Indian and western style. Its very chic, classy and refreshing," said Disha Patani. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

