India Couture Week 2017: Dia Mirza looks breathtaking as showstopper for Anju Modi on Day 4

On Day 4 of India Couture Week, Dia Mirza closed designer Anju Modi's show on Thursday by sashaying down the "environment friendly" runway in a traditional outfit, which is a part of the 'Sunehri Kothi' (Golden chalet) collection. A nature lover, Mirza felt overjoyed to walk in a creation inspired by nature on the ramp here. The "Bajirao Mastani" designer chose a good combination of green and maroon for her lehenga in organza. Click through to see more pictures from her ICW show. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

(Source: Photo by APH Images)

(Source: Photo by APH Images)

Anju relived the mystique of Radha with her sharp features dressed in lehengas made from hand woven textiles and worn with fitted blouses. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

(Source: Photo by APH Images)

She took cue from architectural and artistic influences of the craft of Meenakari, the intricate and detailed brushwork, the remnants of the colours -- handmade from minerals, vegetables, indigo, and embellished with precious stones, pure gold and silver. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

(Source: Photo by APH Images)

"I took inspiration from the miniature art of 16th Century Rajasthan, especially Kishangarh. Dia looks like a princess from Rajasthan," said Anju, who used cow and deer motifs for her collection. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

(Source: Photo by APH Images)

She took cue from architectural and artistic influences of the craft of Meenakari, the intricate and detailed brushwork, the remnants of the colours -- handmade from minerals, vegetables, indigo, and embellished with precious stones, pure gold and silver. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

(Source: Photo by APH Images)

Many of her designs are inspired by the Kishangarh school of art that Princess Vaishnavi Kumari of Kishangarh personally introduced to her. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

(Source: Photo by APH Images)

Vaishnavi's art finds great resonance in Anju's collection, which shone brighter thanks to Vishal Jewels' uncut diamonds, polkies and rubies that were flaunted by the models, who moved to the sound of flute, sarangi and the voice of a classical singer. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

(Source: Photo by APH Images)

(Source: Photo by APH Images)

(Source: Photo by APH Images)

(Source: Photo by APH Images)

(Source: Photo by APH Images)

(Source: Photo by APH Images)

(Source: Photo by APH Images)

(Source: Photo by APH Images)

(Source: Photo by APH Images)

The menswear gets full points too. Just like in the Indian miniature art, the male models were dressed like lord Krishna and friends. "I gave those kind of layers and drapes," Anju said. (Source: Photo by APH Images)