India Couture Week 2017: Bhumi Pednekar looks regal as Reynu Taandon’s showstopper on Day 3

It was not just the showstopper Bhumi Pednekar who added glamour to her show at the India Couture Week (ICW) 2017, but the finest selection of colours also made designer Reynu Taandon's collection a little more chic, classy and elegant. A perfect balance of traditional handwork, Taandon's collection titled "CYAN" was inspired by peacock blue hues. Click through to see more from Taandon's collection titled "CYAN", inspired by peacock blue hues and had other colours like bold whites, glittering gold complementing them. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

Her collection was the perfect balance of traditional hand work, the captivation of the mirror work is made on screen printing regardless for the embellishments used with the creative and characteristics of the mirror. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

Bhumi turned out to be a perfect showstopper in blue outfit. "I felt so comfortable walking in this outfit and I can wear this at any point of my life," she told reporters. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

Using handloom and mill-loom chanderi fabrics with the beautifully printed colour palettes invoke purity in their every shade and radiate vibrantly through every silhouette. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

She showcased bold undertones of the Indian monsoon, intricate detailing and beautiful thread work that gently weaved in the magic and mysticism of peacock blue hues. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

The entire collection was artfully choreographed, styled and curated for everyone to celebrate the ever evolving fashion designs and trends in all their glory. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

The underplay of carefully used patterns of stripe that break the monotony, use of bold whites, glittering gold's, and the many shades of heavily embroidered silhouettes of aqua blue and green added more volume to her line. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

