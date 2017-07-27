India Couture Week 2017: Athiya Shetty sizzles on ramp for Shyamal and Bhumika on Day 3

Bollywood diva Athiya Shetty dressed up in a glittery outfit looked no less than a princess for designer-duo Shyamal and Bhumika's maiden show at India Couture Week (ICW) 2017 on Day 3.



The designer duo showcased their new couture collection titled "The Princess's Soiree" and this made their debut on the platform.



Shyamal and Bhumika took inspiration from rich Indian heritage and history and used its precious crafts and artisanal techniques to create couture collections relevant to modern day sensibilities.

"I have always been an admirer of Shyamal and Bhumika and been inspired by Indian art and craft. Seeking inspiration from the rich Indian heritage and history from the ancient culture, Shyamal and Bhumika create couture collections relevant to modern day sensibilities," Athiya told IANS.



"The play of colours and the silhouettes in their designs are stunning and it is my absolute pleasure and honour to be the showstopper for their first ever association with India Couture Week," the Mubarakan actor added.

"The Princess's Soiree" complimented their last bridal collection, "The Merchant Princess".

"As the unheard story of 'The Merchant Princess' unravels, the grandeur of ancestral roots, eclectic architecture and picturesque panorama of lush gardens is painted before us. She's a living montage of the whimsical things she's witnessed and all the beautiful people that stirred her heart on the way," said Shyamal.

"Taking portions of them and imbibing it on her own panache, that's what she lives for. The story is about her travels from India to Europe and back & the various inspirations she gets influenced with. 'The Princess's Soiree' vaguely borrows from some ancestral stories from their own family from the late 1800s," added Bhumika.

The fairy-tale bridal line is an ode to the forgotten lifestyle lived in elegance and regality for the dreamer in the modern-day woman.

The collection consists of floor sweeping gowns, sheer tulle capes, ruffled blouses, supple frills, belted waists, kalidaar jackets & lehengas. The designers enkindle a festival like aura by extensive usage of sequins, innumerable iridescent crystals and stone encrusting.

The colour story of the new line ranges from champagne golds, ruby wine, verdant green, coral blue & the staple black.