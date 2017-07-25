India Couture Week 2017: Arjun Rampal is a stunning showstopper for Rohit Bal on Day 1

Actor Arjun Rampal transported fashionistas back to his supermodelling days when he hit the ramp in a black bandhgala and pants with designer Rohit Bal's newly introduced cock motif on the opening day of the India Couture Week (ICW) in New Delhi. On the first day of the gala, organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), Bal, known for his intricate designs with lotus and peacock motifs, surprised all with his new patented motif - cock. (Text: IANS; Photo: APH Images)

The show started with male and female models walking in white coloured voluminous gowns with long jackets, saris and bandhgala with fitted bottoms across rooms of the revamped Bikaner House here on Monday. (Text: IANS; Photo: APH Images)

The couture pieces, mostly woven into gold and silver threads, then took a colourful turn with outfits in colours like green, maroon and blue. The Swarovski crystals added shine to the opulent range, which was about Mughal era dressing. (Text: IANS; Photo: APH Images)

One front row guest even shouted: "Thank God for colours." (Text: IANS; Photo: APH Images)

The ruler and cock motif were also appreciated by the fashionistas. Without revealing the details of the new motif, Bal's spokesperson had earlier told IANS that it would be "witty and charming". (Text: IANS; Photo: APH Images)

Rampal entered with a huge smile for the audience. Though the former supermodel nailed the walk, it seemed like there was some confusion about his exit. "Arjun is a pro. He had already done his round. It was perfect. At the end, when everyone walked in, there was no set schedule because the crowd wanted Arjun back again with Rohit," said Sethi. (Text: IANS; Photo: APH Images)

The designs prominently featured Bal's signature motif. (Source: APH images)

The professional models soon gave way to Bal's friends, including FDCI President Sunil Sethi, who proudly wore a white outfit with the cock motif. "I was ecstatic. I always thought that it would be difficult to walk on the ramp. But I didn't need to do much. I just wore Rohit's beautiful clothes. I am so glad to be part of this historic opening show of ICW," Sethi told IANS after the show. (Text: IANS; Photo: APH Images)

These motifs looked good on men too. (Source: APH images)

This design is one of our favourites. (Source: APH images)

While the first day of the 10th year of ICW ended with Anamika Khanna's installation show and Bal's grand presentation, the gala promises to exhibit more opulent collections from designers like Anita Dongre, Anju Modi, Gaurav Gupta, Manav Gangwani, Monisha Jaising, Rahul Mishra, Manish Malhotra, Rina Dhaka, Tarun Tahiliani and Varun Bahl. (Source: APH images)

The makeup had a slightly severe and Goth feel to it. (Source: APH images)

The work on this gown is just so beautiful. (Source: APH images)