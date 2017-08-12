This Independence Day, make a fashion statement with these celeb-inspired tricolour-themed outfits

Whether you agree or not, on Independence Day, the whole ‘my country’ feeling kicks in. People attend special events to celebrate the spirit of freedom, dress up in shades of the tricolour, eat tricolour themed food; the list goes on. This Independence Day, if you are in the mood to celebrate big or simply need help to win the best dressed contest in your office, then here are a few celeb-inspired styling tips to up your style game.



If you aren't sure whether you should wear the tricolour all at once or simply pick up one hue and accessorise it with the others, then maybe you would want to pause and give it a thought. Elli Avram here shows us how to wear orange and green together. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone in this sheer sari looks lovely. Go for a lovely phulkari or kuchi weave blouse in orange and green. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Choose a simple sari in light fabric like Preity ZInta and accessorise it well. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Want to leave no stone unturned? Pick a few style lessons from Aditi Rao Hydari here, like picking a pair of statement earrings to add some drama. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Bipasha Basu shows us how to keep it simple yet elegant in a sheer white sari. Add some oomph with an orange lip shade and subtle green eye make-up. Even a simple liner in dark green would do the trick. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Don't want to wear a sari? Go for a fusion look like Sonakshi Sinha. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Mini Mathur looks gorgeous in a green silk lehenga. You can carry a coral bag with this outfit to addsome character this Independence Day. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Keep it simple in white like Kangana Ranaut. Provided it's going to be a day event, keep your make-up simple. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa Shetty looks perfect and even though we wouldn't want to change anything about the look, you can replace the gold earrings with a diamond and emerald one. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Is dressing up not your thing? Don't worry, you can still look good. Just throw in a green sari like Kajol. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

This is one look of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with which you can experiment. You can go for a pair of green earrings and probably pin in an orange rose in your bun. If that's too much then simply go for orange nail paint. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Go the Kanjeevaram way like Rekha in an orange sari. Replace the heavy gold jewellery with sleek emerald earrings or a simple stud. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

There's nothing much you can add to this look. It's as good as it gets and Katrina Kaif wears it really well. Just go for a tricolour manicure if you want. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

If you have a gorgeous white silk sari like Vidya Balan then you are spoiled for options. Use your imagination and get creative with this one.

Don't have a pure orange sari like Yami Gautam? Experiment with your eye-makeup. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut shows us how to wear three colours at the same time. Need we say more?

If you have a pure white sari like Neha Bhasin then go for a deep halter neck mirror-work blouse. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Wear the orange kanjeevaram as it is like Vidya Balan. It's so gorgeous, do you really want to experiment with it? (Source: Varinder Chawla)

A cotton sari in green will give you that air of elegance. At least Kangana Ranaut looks sharp. (Source: Instagram/kanganaranautfanclub)

Want to stand out but don't want to deviate too much from the theme? Take inspiration from Deepika Padukone and go for a crochet work sari. (Source: File photo)

We also threw in some shades of blue. Wear your sari like Shruti Hassan. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Channelise patriotic vibes in blue like Karishma Tanna. (Source: APH Images)

Keep it simple like Vidya Balan. (Source: Instagram/Ritika Sachdeva)

Don't like the idea of spending the whole day in Indian wear? Go for a smart orange jumpsuit like Shilpa Shetty. (Source: Varinder Chawla)