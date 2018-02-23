1 / 9

After giving a major facelift to the Sunder Nursery in Nizamuddin area, the 90-acre garden was inaugurated by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu in the presence of Aga Khan in New Delhi. Sunder Nursery is bestowed with the first arboretum (botanical garden of trees), a bonsai house, and is home to 80 species of birds, 36 butterfly species and 280 native trees. Delhiites now have a new heritage park that is as good as the popular Lodhi Garden. The nursery came up during the British rule and in 1950 a renowned botanist whose name is unknown gifted a bonsai collection to the nursery. (Source: Photo by Abhinav Saha/ Indian Express)