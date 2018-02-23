Delhi’s lost scenic beauty comes to life: Sunder Nursery debuts as heritage park
Updated on February 23, 2018 10:53 pm
After giving a major facelift to the Sunder Nursery in Nizamuddin area, the 90-acre garden was inaugurated by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu in the presence of Aga Khan in New Delhi. Sunder Nursery is bestowed with the first arboretum (botanical garden of trees), a bonsai house, and is home to 80 species of birds, 36 butterfly species and 280 native trees. Delhiites now have a new heritage park that is as good as the popular Lodhi Garden. The nursery came up during the British rule and in 1950 a renowned botanist whose name is unknown gifted a bonsai collection to the nursery. (Source: Photo by Abhinav Saha/ Indian Express)
Touted as Delhi’s Central Park, the Sunder Nursery was a lesser-known monument in New Delhi. However, after the renovation people may like the flora and fauna of the park. (Source: Photo by Abhinav Saha/ Indian Express)
A walk through the massive heritage garden — dotted with flower beds, raised sandstone pathways and marble fountains — takes one to the six monuments that were given World Heritage designation by UNESCO in 2016. (Source: Photo by Abhinav Saha/ Indian Express)
The Lakkarwala Burj, Sunder Burj, Sunderwala Mahal, Mirza Muzaffar Hussain’s Tomb, Chitra Batashewala and an unknown Mughal Tomb fall under this category. Although, little is know about who built them. (Source: Photo by Abhinav Saha/ Indian Express)
It was through these monuments that the 16th century Grand Trunk Road once passed. (Source: Photo by Abhinav Saha/ Indian Express)
A portion of the boundary wall of Mughal-era Azimganj Serai also falls in the area. (Source: Photo by Abhinav Saha/ Indian Express)
The project has given a new look to the garden. (Source: Photo by Abhinav Saha/ Indian Express)
Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC) has built a storage facility to preserve the bonsai collection to the nursery. (Source: Photo by Abhinav Saha/ Indian Express)
So when are you planning to visit the brand new Sunder Nursery in New Delhi? (Source: Photo by Abhinav Saha/ Indian Express)