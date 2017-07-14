IIFA 2017: Bollywood celebs are killing it softly with their style in New York City

For IIFA 2017, almost the entire Bollywood brigade, starting from Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Huma Qureshi and Kalki Koechlin has moved to New York. In the Instagram and Facebook photos shared by the festival's official handles and of course, the celebrity and their stylists, we can see Bollywood beauties romancing the city and putting their best foot forward during press meets. The main event that is scheduled for July 15 will see big stars perform - it also includes Salman Khan. We are looking forward to the performances but we are more excited about what the Bollywood stars would turn up in at the event. Last year, the green carpet gave us a few stellar looks and we are expecting the same this year. Fingers crossed!

Alia Bhatt looked stunning in an off-shoulder black and white broad-striped gown by Sachin and Babi. Styled by celebrity stylists Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dohalia, her look was accessorised with a pair of heels from Asos. She was also seen hitting th streets in an uber casual striped attire from Prabal Gurung. (Source: Alia Bhatt/Instagram, IIFA/Facebook)

Katrina Kaif was the lady in red in a beautiful Rebecca Vallance dress with button detail and a thigh-high slit on it. She kept it casual by leaving her hair open and pairing the dress with a pair of beige sandals. She was also seen in a hot pink Peter Pilotto maxi dress while arriving at the airport. (Source: Katrina Kaif/Instagram, IIFA/Facebook, File Photo)

Kriti Sanon looked a little OTT in a figure hugging Amit Aggarwal blue dress with an elaborate ruffle-pleated hem. She completed her look with a pair of tassel earrings and wore nude heels that did not really go well with her dress. (Source: Kavita Sharma/Twitter)

Disha Patani looked lovely as usual in a Swapnil Shinde thigh-high slit gown that she paired with shoes from the Label Life. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she looked just as stunning in a shimmery silver dress from Falguni Shane Peacock and walked the ramp at the IIFA Stomp. (Source: Disha Patani/Instagram, IIFA/Facebook)

Huma Qureshi was seen soaking in the sun in New York in a semi-sheer black top with floral prints from Only India. She kept it casual by teaming it with a pair of jeans from Levis. (Source:Huma Qureshi/Twitter)

Sonakshi Sinha looked her sultry best in a pantsuit from the House of CB that she wore over a bustier from Hunkemöller India. She styled her bronze tresses into curls and left them open and completed her look with a pair of sandals from Dune London. (Source: IIFA/Facebook)

Kalki Koechlin posed at the Times Square looking her usual carefree self in a Michael Kors one-shoulder frilled dress and black brogue heels. She was styled by Ekta Rajani. (Source: Kalki Koechlin/Instagram)