IIFA 2017: From Alia Bhatt to Neha Dhupia, the best and the worst-dressed celebs at the award night

International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is underway and B-Town celebs have put their best fashion foot forward. From quirky cool causuals to flowy gown, Bollywood stars have been slaying in New York.



And it it comes to the main event for the award night, celebs graced the green carpet in their most stylish self wearing stunning gowns and mesmerising everyone with their charm and elegance.



Alia Bhatt who has been winning hearts with her other appreance during the event, did not disappoint us for the main award night. The Dear Zindagi actress opted for a off shoulder sequined gown by Zuhair Murad. Flaunting a deep plunging neckline, she rocked the look pairing it with just small diamond studs for her ears. (Source: IIFA/ Twitter)

Gorgeous Shilpa Shetty rocked the IIFA green carpet in a custom Monisha Jaising, molten rose gold lamè gown. She left her tresses open in beachy waves and kept her accessories to minimal and just wore a statement earring from Lˊ Dezen By Payal Shah. The flowing cape along with the one-shoulder gown added drama and she looked bold and beautiful flaunting her toned legs in the thigh-high slit dress. (Source: theshilpashetty/ Instagram)

Known for her elegant fashion choices, Taapsee Pannu looked stunning in a sheer black gown by Steven Khalil.

Disha Patani who won the Best Debutant - Female award raised the temperature in a silver sheer gown with thigh-high slit. (Source: disha patani/ Instagram)

Styled by Mohit Rai, Sonakshi Sinha looked like a vision in body-hugging labourjoisie red gown. The sheer panel around the plunged neckline and towards the end made the Akira star look classy. Wearing a pair of statemnt baubles inher ears from Chopard, she made heads turn at the IIFA green carpet. (Source: mohitrai/ Instagram)

In a fitted black off shoulder gown Preity Zinta looked beautiful as ever. The Kal Ho Naa Ho actor paired her simple gown with big statement diamond danglers and just pink gloss for her lips, and she looked effortlessly beautiful. (Source: IIFA/ Twitter)

Bipasha Basu looked ravishing in black and gold ensemble with a fishtail hem. She sizzled on the green carpet in the Gaurav Gupta dress that had a sheer panel on the sides and in the front. Pairing it up just with red lips, she looked hot and sexy at the award night. (Source: IIFA/ Twitter)

Tulsi Kumar who won the Best Female Playback Singer award for her soulful song in Airlift also looked stunning in a Sabyasachi lenega. The floral, pastel shade corture from his Udaipur collection was simple yet elegant for the stary night. (Source: IIFA/ Twitter)

Singer Kanika Kapoor looked beautiful in a dark green gown by Falguni & Shane Peacock. The off shoulder fitted gown with a slit was perfect for the award night. (Source: IIFA/ Twitter)

Nargis Fakhri opted for a bold oxblood gown by Gauri & Nainika for the evening, but it was nothing extraordinary or IIFA worthy. Though the Rockstar actor look lovely, we feel she could have done better (Source: IIFA/ Twitter)

Huma Quershi opted for a coral gown for the night and looked just okay. From her choice of dress to her make up, nothing was striking, (Source: IIFA/ Twitter)