ICW 2017: Shilpa Shetty redefines bridal look in a Monisha Jaising Benarasi gown

Shilpa Shetty Kundra turned showstopper for celebrated designer Monisha Jaising at the India Couture Week (ICW) 2017 on the last day. Gracing the ramp for the 10th anniversary ICW, the gorgeous actor set the ramp on fire in a spectacular red-brocade gown. The ace designer gave a phenomenal twist to traditional benarasi and how! The designer played with the opulent sari in a unique manner. The custom-made one-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit accentuated Shilpa Shetty's svelte figure. (Source: Photo by APH images)

With a puffed-sleeves detail and with a train, the 'Oprah' coloured dress had the traditional charm of a sari but with a modern twist. But it wasn't just the dress, her make-up and accessories too were on point. With a diamond and ruby choker opted to compliment the gown, the Yoga enthusiast sizzled on the ramp. (Source: Photo by APH images)