India Couture Week 2017: Anita Dongre brings ‘khejri’ trees to life with her collection

Designer Anita Dongre, who sees Rajasthan as the backdrop to some of her most cherished memories, breathed life into the 'khejri' trees of the state through her latest couture collection. (Source: Photo by APH Images; Text: IANS)

Dongre's love for trees could be seen at the ongoing India Couture Week here right from the time the stage was set for the Saturday show. (Source: Photo by APH Images; Text: IANS)

Apart from the trees-inspired runway, Dongre's new collection, which is a tribute to the Bishnoi tribe of Rajasthan, saw trees as a recurring motif of her collection. (Source: Photo by APH Images; Text: IANS)

Explaining the significance of the tribe, the designer told IANS: "The Bishnoi tribe is most recognised for Amrita Devi and the her village's sacrifice to save the 'khejri' trees in the region." (Source: Photo by APH Images; Text: IANS)

"It's this dedication and identification with nature that inspired me to both design this collection and plant a forest of 25,000 trees in the Bassi Wildlife Sanctuary in Rajasthan." (Source: Photo by APH Images; Text: IANS)

The motifs and gota pati embroidery well translated the essence of the 'khejri' onto silks. (Source: Photo by APH Images; Text: IANS)

"A lot of the embroideries you saw tonight was done by Sewa women. They are the artisans who work in the villages. It's the first time that they have worked on a couture line for me," Dongre told reporters after the show. (Source: Photo by APH Images; Text: IANS)

The collection, which had saris, dresses with Obi belt, skirts with frills and more, had quite a white colour pallete. (Source: Photo by APH Images; Text: IANS)

It also had deep hues of maroon, ink blue and olive green accented with red fuchsia and royal blue. (Source: Photo by APH Images; Text: IANS)

With dresses and lehengas having pockets, it was certainly a marriage between functionality and fashion. (Source: Photo by APH Images; Text: IANS)

But it wasn't just this marriage that fashionistas approved of. (Source: APH Images) (Source: Photo by APH Images; Text: IANS)

"We have been doing a lot of marriages and I thought it was high time to do that on the ramp too," Dongre said. (Source: APH Images) (Source: Photo by APH Images; Text: IANS)

"I think it's lovely when brides have their own besties." she told IANS. (Source: APH Images) (Source: Photo by APH Images; Text: IANS)

The male models were wearing traditional sherwanis — "Classic and perfect for Indian weddings". (Source: APH Images) (Source: Photo by APH Images; Text: IANS)