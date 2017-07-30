India Couture Week 2017: Aditi Rao Hydari turns dreamy showstopper for Gaurav Gupta

Gaurav Gupta's couture collection that took references from the "sculptures found in the realm of a mythological forest", looked even more dreamy when actress Aditi Rao Hydari closed the designer's show at the ongoing India Couture Week (ICW). (Source: Photo by APH Images; Text: IANS)

Couture mostly means bridal in India, but the definition of bridal wear has changed, and Gupta just proved that by showcasing his latest collection, "Moondust", at ICW on Saturday.

"This collection is extremely couture. It's inspired by nature, forest, almost like a parallel world which is happening on the moon in a fairytale way", Gaurav Gupta told IANS.

"It is all these art like scuptures made into garments which are wearable sculptures. It's just about celebrating fantasy," Gupta told reporters.

"We got mesh from Italy. We developed laces from scratch. That's what makes this collection haute couture," he added.

He believes India has couture "thriving". "India is one of the places in whole world which consumes couture. It's only been consumed in India or the middle east."

Using his signature fabrics like chiffon, crepe, tulle, net and lace, the collection had pieces with exaggerated shoulders, fishtail gowns, body hugging dresses and much more in colours like grey, blue and green.

"Many of my brides wear gowns on their special events, or go for an amalgamation of a gown with something Indian. There are new silhouettes, colours and a lot of experimentation within that," he told IANS.

"Today the brides only wear bridal on their wedding day, for the rest of the days it is new global couture for them," he added.

And like the evolution of couture, his showstopper Aditi also likes to "evolve".

"She is not scared to experiment. Within that (what she wears) she finds her personality. She's a thinking wearer," Gupta said about the actress, who sported side swept hairstyle and wore a grey gown with a long trail.

"It's very special because GG (Gupta) is one of the first people who encouraged me when I was new ...almost six to seven years ago," Aditi said on closing his show.

Recalling her initial days in showbiz, she said: "He called me and I went to his studio. I just sat there for the whole day. I took out everything from all his old and new collections. I tried everything on. I felt like a real princess."

"From that day to this day, I am so close to him. He is very protective of me. It's very special because its the first time I am walking for him. And also the collection is called 'Moondust'," she said.

And like Gupta, Aditi believes in enchanted forests, unicorns, reindeers and all happy things.