Huma Qureshi stuns in a Rina Dhaka ensemble at ICW 2017

The India Couture Week that started on July 24 has finally come to end. This year that marked its tenth anniversary, the couture week was one big celebration. While designers like Anamika Khanna and Rohit Bal opened the show, celebrated designer Rina Dhaka showcased her collection on the seventh day. And to add some more glamour to the show, actress Huma Qureshi walked the ramp for her as the showstopper. Dhaka's collection was swathed in silver and gold, and yet departed from the traditional designs of bridal wear. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

The statement jewellery pieces made quite a statement. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

Giving the traditional bridal wear an interesting twist, Dhaka evidently focused on layering when it came to the ensemble donned by Qureshi. The golden and white lehenga was muted and yet the sheer fabric added much drama to it. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

Dhaka's collection was understated and yet made a definite statement. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

Dhaka's collection stood out for its attention to detail and unconventional take on known designs. Source: Photo by APH Images)

The sheer fabric and the generous use of gold made her collection a perfect choice for the brides to be. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

Dhaka's couture line was marked by intricate designs, and the statement jewellery pieces from Narayan Jewellers gave a timeless feel to the collection. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

Through her collection #HonourTheSmile Rina Dhaka highlighted the issue of child empowerment, and little girls from smile foundation made their way to the ramp. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

The little girls walked the ramp holding hands with the models and could be seen grinning from ear to ear. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

Needless to say they proved to be the real show stoppers of the show.(Source: Photo by APH Images)