'We build too many walls and not enough bridges," said the great mathematician Isaac Newton. However, the ones that are built around the world are not just visually alluring but also have an interesting history attached to them. Built in different designs and forms, each bridge serves a particular purpose and adds a unique aesthetic value to the area. he iconic structure, the Howrah Bridge completes 75 years of its existence in 2018. Here are some of the other iconic bridges around the world.



Howrah Bridge, Kolkata, India



Opened: 1943



Did you know: Connecting the twin city of Kolkata and Howrah, on either sides of River Hooghly in Bengal, the Howrah Bridg is one of the busiest bridges on the country. Renamed Rabindra Setu in 1965 after Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore, the suspension-type balanced cantilever bridge has a central span of 1,500 ft between centres of main towers. Even though the vintage structure has been around for more than seven decades and even stood witness to the Second World War, it is ironically called the ‘New’ Howrah Bridge. (Source: Apoorva Karlekar/Wikimedia Commons)