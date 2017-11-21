1 / 12

They can be chic, they can be sultry, they can be casual. Metallics maybe a little out of your comfort zone but they are a versatile trend that will help you put your best fashion foot forward, if you'd dare to try your hand at them. To help you along with what works and what does not, we have compiled some outfits worn by Bollywood fashionistas. Check out how you can style your metallic wear. Don't forget to keep an eye out on what to avoid. (Source: Instagram)