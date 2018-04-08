6 / 12

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23) It's because you're such a discreet and serious person that you can be so reserved - and happy with your own company. But strangely it's because the Sun is so supportive that you're entering a phase in which all your quiet, delicate and delightful qualities are about to become much more noticeable. All your hard work should be rewarded in about six months' time. (Source: Thinkstock Images)



Click here to know your love horoscope in 2018