Also, know as onychomcosis, toenail fungus is characterised by inflammation, thickening, swelling, pain and crumbling of the toenail. Some of the most common causes of this type of infection are dirt, pollution, accumulated sweat as a result of wearing very tight socks and shoes for a longer period of time and walking in dirty water during rainy season. Not washing and ignoring them can lead to harmful consequences. Hence here are 7 home remedies you can try to treat toenail fungus. (Source: Thinkstock Images)