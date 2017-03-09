Holi celebrations 2017: Here’s how the country is gearing up for the festival of colours

Holi, also known as the festival of colours, is celebrated by Indians across the world. Be it Lathmaar Holi in Barsana, the warrior Holi in Punjab, the Dol jatra in West Bengal and the Yaosang in Manipur — the festival is celebrated differently in different parts of India unified by the vibrant colours. The festivities signify the victory of good over evil, the arrival of spring and thanksgiving for a good harvest. Celebrated generally for two days, the first day is known as Holika Dahan or Choti Holi and the second as Rangwali Holi, Dhulivandan, Dhuleti or Dhulandi. Click through to see more pictures of people ringing in the festival of colours this year. (In picture: Hindu priests throw color powders at the devotees inside Banke Bihari temple, dedicated to Lord Krishna, during Holi festival celebrations in Vrindavan. (Source: AP)

Hindu devotees throw colored powder on each other inside Banke Bihari temple during Holi festival celebrations in Vrindavan (Source: AP)

An Indian widow smeared with colors play Holi at the Gopinath temple, in Vrindavan, 180 kilometers (112 miles) south-east of New Delhi. Up to just a few years ago the festival was forbidden for Hindu widows. Like hundreds of thousands of observant Hindu women, they would have been expected to live out their days in quiet worship, dressed only in white, with their very presence being considered inauspicious for all religious festivities. (Source: AP)

Hindu devotees throw colored powder on each other and dance inside Banke Bihari temple during Holi festival celebrations in Vrindavan. (Source: AP)

Locals mixed with Hindu widows, who were once forbidden to participate, throw flower petals and colored powder during the religious arrival of spring festival called Holi at the Gopinath temple in Vrindavan, (Source: AP)

Hindu widows, who were once forbidden to participate, throw flower petals and colored powder during the religious arrival of spring festival called Holi at the Gopinath temple in Vrindavan. (Source: AP)

Hindu priests throw color powders at the devotees inside Banke Bihari temple, dedicated to Lord Krishna, during Holi festival celebrations in Vrindavan. (Source: AP)

Hindu devotees smeared with colours pray inside Banke Bihari temple, dedicated to Lord Krishna, during Holi festival celebrations in Vrindavan, India, (Source: AP)

Children celebrate Holi festival in Vrindavan. (Source: PTI)

A Hindu priest applies colors to a devotee as others wait inside Banke Bihari temple, dedicated to Lord Krishna, during Holi festival celebrations in Vrindavan, India, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Holi, the festival of colors, celebrates the arrival of spring. (Source: AP)

Hindu widows, who were once forbidden to participate, throw flower petals and colored powder during the religious arrival of spring festival called Holi at the Gopinath temple in Vrindavan. (Source: AP)

Locals including widows, who were once forbidden, throw flower petals and colored powder during the arrival of spring festival called Holi at the Gopinath temple in Vrindavan. Up to just a few years ago the festival was forbidden for Hindu widows. Like hundreds of thousands of observant Hindu women, they would have been expected to live out their days in quiet worship, dressed only in white, with their very presence being considered inauspicious for all religious festivities. (Source: AP)

Widows, who were once forbidden to participate, throw flower petals and colored powder during the religious arrival of spring festival called Holi at the Gopinath temple in Vrindavan. (Source: AP)

Hindu devotees smeared in colors pray inside Banke Bihari temple during Holi festival celebrations in Vrindavan. (Source: AP)

Locals including Hindu widows throw flower petals and colored powder during the religious arrival of spring festival called Holi at the Gopinath temple in Vrindavan. (Source: AP)

Women perform Charkula dance during Latthmaar Holi celebrations at Sri Krishna Janamsthan temple in Mathura on Wednesday. (Source: PTI)

Devotees celebrate Holi festival at Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan. (Source: PTI)

Devotees daubed in colors as they celebrate Holi in Barsana in Mathura. (Source: PTI)

People celebrate Holi at the main temple of Nandgaon near Mathura. (Source: PTI)

A priest with his face smeared in colours during Holi celebrations in Nandgaon near Mathura. (Source: PTI)

Devoteed celebrate Rangbhari Ekadashi that marks beginning of 'Holi' festival in Varanasi. (Source: PTI)

Rastriya Mahila Brigade members celebrate Holi with a photo of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during an International Women's Day event in Patna. (Source: PTI)