Festivals add colours to life and if it's Holi, the festival of colours, then one can imagine the beauty of it. Holi marks the beginning of spring and the end of winters. To add layers to the Holi celebration, the famous Indian poet Rabindranath Tagore introduced the spring celebration at Visva Bharati University in Santiniketan, Birbhum, Kolkata. Carrying forward the trend, students of the prestigious university took part in the celebration and recreated the magic of the festival. (Source: Photo by Debasmita Das/Indian Express)