Holi, a festival of colours, is celebrated every year with much fervour and gusto. Considered as one of the most important Hindu festivals, Holi is observed on the day of Purnima — the day of full moon — in the month of Falgun. Over the period of two days, the air is thick with colours, delicacies are served and friends and family meet to partake in the festival together. In schools and colleges, students celebrate this day by smearing colours on each other, drinking thandai and dancing to songs. A similar picture was noticed in the Rabindra Bharati University campus, Kolkata, days ahead of Holi. (Express photo by Partha Paul)