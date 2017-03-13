Holi 2017: Here’s how people are celebrating the festival of colours in India, Pakistan and Nepal

Spring is here and to celebrate the vibrancy and joyful hues all around, people in India play Holi, the festival of colours. Also known as Basant Utsav, is the literally the celebration of onset of spring after a long cold winter. The Hindu festival – widely celebrated in India and Nepal – has become a global phenomenon now. Observed on the full moon day (purnima) in the month of Falgun, according to the Hindu lunar calendar, the festival lasts for two days. (Source: PTI)

Devotees playing with colours on the eve of Holi celebrations at historical Govind Dev Ji temple in Jaipur. (Source: PTI)

Villagers smear in colours, celebrate Holi festival at Radha Rani temple of Nandgaon, Uttar Pradesh. (Source: PTI)

Students of Visva-Bharati University performing a dance during 'Basanta Utsav' at Santiniketan, West Bengal. (Source: PTI)

People smeared in colours as they take part in a religious procession during Holi celebrations at Sri Durgiana Temple in Amritsar, Punjab on Chhoti Holi. (Source: PTI)

Foreign tourists and Indian children play with coloured powder as they celebrate Holi, the festival of colours in Kolkata. (Source: AP)

People of Barsana and Nandgaon at Radha Rani temple play Holi in Barsana. (Source: PTI)

Students applying colours to the faces of police personnel during Basant Utsav on the eve of Holi in Murshidabad, West Bengal. (Source: PTI)

Ved Pathi students smearing 'gulal' powder on each other's faces as they celebrate Holi at Narmada ved vedaan sanskrit Vidyalaya near Gwarighat in Jabalpur. (Source: PTI)

Devotees perform puja rituals on Chhoti Holi, the first day of the festival in Haridwar. (Source: PTI)

Devotees share fire from Holi 'bonfire' after traditional 'Holika Dahan' in Ahmedabad on eve of Holi. (Source: PTI)

Women from the Pakistani Hindu community smear each others faces with colour to celebrate Holi at a temple in Lahore, Pakistan. (Source: AP)

Women from the Pakistani Hindu community celebrate the festival of colours with full fanfare at a temple in Lahore. (Source: AP)

Holi festival marks the beginning of spring and the triumph of good over evil. Pakistani youth pose for photo during the Holi celebrations in the country. (Source: AP)

Nepalese people gather for Holi festivities at the Basantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu,Nepal.(Source: AP)

Birds fly past as Nepalese people gather for Holi festivities at the Basantapur Durbar Square. Holi is an important festival in Nepal too.(Source: AP)