Here’s how the world is observing Ramadan 2017, see pics

Ramadan is a religious tradition where Muslims abstain from food and water between dawn to dusk. The fast is intended to bring the faithful closer to God and to remind them of the suffering of the less fortunate. It is an exercise in self-restraint and people often donate to charities during the month to feed the hungry. It's also a time to detach from worldly pleasures and focus on one’s prayers. Let's take a look at how people are observing Ramadan around the world.

Iranian Shiite Muslims pray in Laylat al-Qadr, or the night of destiny, during holy fasting month of Ramadan at the graves of soldiers who were killed during 1980s war with Iraq, at Behesht-e-Zahra cemetery after midnight, just outside Tehran, Iran. Laylat al-Qadr is the night when Muslims believe the Quran was first revealed to prophet Muhammad. Worshippers gather in religious ceremonies to pray, ask forgiveness and make wishes on one of the most important nights of the Islamic calendar. Shiite Muslims, the vast majority of Iranians, believe the night happens either on 19th, 21st or 23rd of the holy month of Ramadan. (Source: AP)

Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, smiles as she stands in front of a makeshift photo booth in her family's backyard ahead of a graduation celebration and Iftar feast during Ramadan in Bayonne, New Jersey, US. (Source: Reuters)

Halima Mahuoud, a Togolese Ghanaian American Muslim, smiles as she photographs her Egyptian American Muslim friend Dina Sayedahmed cutting cake at her graduation celebration and Iftar feast during Ramadan in Bayonne, New Jersey, US. (Source: Reuters)

Egyptian born Muslim American Ahmed Sayedahmed grills beef sausages in preparation for a college graduation celebration and Iftar feast for their daughter Dina Sayedahmed during Ramadan in Bayonne, New Jersey, US. (Source: Reuters)

Egyptian born Muslim Americans Ahmed Sayedahmed and wife Sahar Sayedahmed grill meat and make preparations for a celebration. (Source: Reuters)

A Muslim woman holds prayer beads as she prays inside the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint in Srinagar. (Source: Reuters)

Displaced children eat as they break their fast during Ramadan in Abo Shouq camp at Al Fashir in North Darfur, Sudan. (Source: Reuters)

Indian Muslims offer prayers on road outside a mosque in Ahmadabad. (Source: AP)

The Umayyad mosque is seen illuminated for the holy month of Ramadan, in old Damascus city, Syria. (Source: Reuters)

Muslims offer the third Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a road outside a mosque in Ahmedabad. (Source: PTI)

A girl holds her stuffed toys as she sits with her father as they listen to sermon with others before Friday prayers at a mosque in Karachi, Pakistan. (Source: Reuters)

Muslim women protect themselves from the sun as they pray during the Friday prayers for Ramadan, on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City. (Source: Reuters)

Men attend Friday prayers at a mosque during a Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Karachi. (Source: Reuters)

A boy performs ablution before Friday prayers at a mosque during a Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Karachi, Pakistan. (Source: Reuters)

Pakistani Muslims take part in Friday prayers at Data Darbar Mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Lahore, Pakistan. (Source: AP)

A man prays on the third Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan outside a mosque in Chennai, India. (Source: Reuters)

Muslim women pray during the Friday prayers for Ramadan, on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City. (Source: Reuters)

Muslims offer Friday prayers in Kolkata. (Source: PTI)

A Nepalese Muslim prays inside a mosque in Kathmandu, Nepal. (Source: AP)

Muslim men pray at Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Source: Reuters)

Palestinians make their way through Israeli Qalandia checkpoint to attend Friday prayer of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. (Source: Reuters)

Palestinians wait at an Israeli checkpoint as they make their way to attend Friday prayer of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. (Source: Reuters)

A displaced vendor cooks food for breaking fast during Ramadan in Abo Shouq camp market at Al Fashir in North Darfur, Sudan. (Source: Reuters)

A boy offers evening prayers at a mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Agartala. (Source: Reuters)