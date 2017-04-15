Here’s how Indians celebrated Rongila Bihu, Poila Boisakh, Vishu and other regional New Year festivals

The world celebrated and welcomed the New Year with much fanfare way back in January, and as days goes by everyone misses an occasion to celebrate. But thankfully, we Indians get many reasons to celebrate and have fun, from various religious festivals to regional New Years, there’s no dearth of festivity. Various part of India, celebrated their regional New Year on April 14 and 15. While Poila Boishak and Rongila Bihu, Benagli and Assamese New YEar respectively were celebrate on April 15, Malyalees and Tamilians celebrate their new year a day earlier. As India is a land of unity in diversity, here are few images of people welcoming the many regional new years. (Source: Express photo by Subham Dutta)

Devotees at Dakshineswar Kali temple on Bengali New years day to offer puja and "Hal Khata" the new accounts book for Bengali business man. (Source: Express photo by Subham Dutta)

A Hindu businesswoman carries a ledger in a basket on her head as two men accompany her carrying idols of Hindu gods and goddesses on Bengali New Year's day in Kolkata. (Source: AP)

Traders in West Bengal open their new account books for the year on Bengali New Year after offering prayers to Lakshmi and Ganesha to bring them prosperity. (Source: AP)

Artists from Assam perform Bihu, a folk dance, to celebrate Rongali Bihu festival in Guwahati. (Source: AP)

Rongali Bihu marks the onset of the Assamese New Year and the arrival of spring. (Source: AP)

Tribal Rabha artists from Assam perform traditional folk dance during celebrations to mark Rongali Bihu on New Year's day. (Source: AP)

A traditional elephant race held at Boko, near Guwahati, on Saturday as part of the weeklong Rongali Bihu celebrations. The festival is organised to take blessings from village deities on the advent of the Assamese New Year. (Source: Express photo)

Vishu is one of the important festivals of Kerala. According to the traditional Malayalam calendar, it is celebratedon the first day of Malayalam month Medam. (Source: Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

Vishu signifies the sun’s transit into the Meda Raasi (first solar month).(Source: Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

Malayali Hindus worship Lord Vishnu or Lord Krishna on the day, and also visit temples to have a Vishukkani Kazhcha (viewing). (Source: PTI)

A mother holds her child who tries to pick some flowers off a 'Kanikkonna' tree which are in full bloom around Vishu festival, in Kozhikode. (Source: PTI)

Devotees offering prayer on the occasion of Bengali New Year at Laxmi Narayan Temple in Agartala. (Source: PTI)