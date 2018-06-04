1 / 8

One of the most awaited things about summer months is the refreshing seasonal fruits that are a good relief from the sweltering heat. Topping the charts is the king of fruits, Mango, that is relished across the country. Besides being delicious, the fruit also packs some powerful health benefits. From helping lower the cholesterol levels to reducing the effects of ageing, here are some reasons why you should eat more of your beloved fruit. (Source: Dreamstime.com)