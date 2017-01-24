Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017: Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid walked for Givenchy, Ralph and Russo glamourised fashion of the 1950s
So far, Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 has been an interesting ride. We witnessed quite a few interesting collections on the runway. Lanvin stayed edgy with oversized, slouchy and elongated silhouettes. Double-breasted jackets came alongside baggy pants and student-like check sweaters with scruffily long sleeves. Meanwhile, Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri unveiled a fairytale-like debut haute couture collection for French fashion house Christian Dior, presenting flowing flowery dresses, capes and plenty of intricate craftsmanship.
Paul Smith's fashion show entitled ``WO MAN'' set the tone for his gender-fusing designs at the Ecole Nationale Superieure des Beaux Arts in Paris' chic Left Bank, while, Schiaparelli took the Asian route with silk Japanese kimonos and Chinese hanfus.
In this photo, model Bella Hadid wears a creation for Givenchy Men's Fall Winter 2017-2018 fashion collection. (Source: AP)
Models wear creations for Paul Smith's Men fall-winter 2017-2018 fashion collection. (Source: AP)
Model Kendall Jenner wears a creation for Givenchy Men's Fall Winter 2017-2018 fashion collection. (Source: AP)
Model Joan Smalls wears a creation for Givenchy Men's Fall Winter 2017-2018 fashion collection presented in Paris. (Source: AP)
A model wears a creation as part of Dries Van Noten Men's Fall Winter 2017-2018 fashion collection. (Source: AP)
A model wears a creation as part of Lanvin's Men's Fall/Winter 2017-2018 fashion collection. (Source: AP)
A model wears a creation by Giambattista Valli's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 fashion collection in Paris. (Source: AP)
A model wears a creation as part of the Sankuanz Men's Fall/Winter 2017-2018 fashion collection. (Source: AP)
A model wears a creation for Ralph & Russo's Spring-Summer 2017 Haute Couture collection. (Source: AP)
A model walks down the ramp for Ralph & Russo's Spring-Summer 2017 Haute Couture collection. (Source: AP)
A model wears a creation for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 fashion collection. (Source: AP)
A model wears a creation by The Netherlands' Iris van Herpen for her Spring-Summer 2017 Haute Couture collection. (Source: AP)
A model wears a creation for Kenzo's Men fall-winter 2017-2018 fashion collection. (Source: AP)
Models wear creations for Louis Vuitton Men's Fall Winter 2017-2018 fashion collection. (Source: AP)
Models wear creations as part of Schiaparelli Spring-Summer 2017 Haute Couture fashion collection. (Source: AP)