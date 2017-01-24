Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017: Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid walked for Givenchy, Ralph and Russo glamourised fashion of the 1950s

So far, Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 has been an interesting ride. We witnessed quite a few interesting collections on the runway. Lanvin stayed edgy with oversized, slouchy and elongated silhouettes. Double-breasted jackets came alongside baggy pants and student-like check sweaters with scruffily long sleeves. Meanwhile, Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri unveiled a fairytale-like debut haute couture collection for French fashion house Christian Dior, presenting flowing flowery dresses, capes and plenty of intricate craftsmanship.



Paul Smith's fashion show entitled ``WO MAN'' set the tone for his gender-fusing designs at the Ecole Nationale Superieure des Beaux Arts in Paris' chic Left Bank, while, Schiaparelli took the Asian route with silk Japanese kimonos and Chinese hanfus.



In this photo, model Bella Hadid wears a creation for Givenchy Men's Fall Winter 2017-2018 fashion collection. (Source: AP)