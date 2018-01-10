1 / 12

The Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the frigid northeastern Chinese city is known for massive, elaborate and colourfully lit ice sculptures featuring animals, cartoon characters and landmarks. The month-long festival showcases massive ice monuments and opened for visitors from January 2, 2018. Days of the Chinses lunar new year celebrations, which are held during February 15 to February 23, are expected to be most crowded days. Temperature at this time of the year can dip below -18 degree Celsius, but that doesn't deter people from thronging to the festival each year. (Source: Photo by AP)