Happy Valentine’s Day 2017: Here’s how the world is celebrating love, see pics

Published on February 14, 2017 6:04 pm
    A couple buy flowers to celebrate Valentine's Day, in Islamabad, Pakistan. A Pakistani judge has banned Valentine's Day celebrations in the country's capital, saying they are against Islamic teachings. A court official says the judge ruled on a petition seeking to ban public celebrations. Islamist and rightwing parties in Pakistan view Valentine's Day as vulgar Western import. (Source: AP)

    Boys give roses to girls on Valentine's Day in Surat. (Source: PTI)

    A couple takes a selfie in front of decorations in down town Beirut, Lebanon. (Source: Reuters)

    People buy flowers at a flower market, to celebrate Valentine's Day, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Source: AP)

    Television actress Shama Sikander and James Million in Valentine's Day special photo shoot in Mumbai. (Source: PTI)

    A pro-life advocate offers candies in exchange for condoms at people buying flowers for their loved ones in celebration of Valentine's Day in Manila, Philippines. (Source: AP)

    Grade school pupils join other students at the Catholic-run St. Scholastica's College in a mass dancing in their campus to show their declaration against the global problem on violence against women and children in Manila, Philippines. The annual mass dancing dubbed "One Billion Rising" was also in celebration of Valentine's Day Tuesday. (Source: AP)

    A motorist buys a bouquet of flowers as Filipinos celebrate Valentine's Day in Manila, Philippines. (Source: AP)

    A boy holds a flowers bouquet for sale along a roadside on Valentine's Day in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Source: Reuters)

    Newly-wed couples release pigeons after their mass wedding as part of Valentine's Day celebration in Rosario town, Cavite city, south of Manila, Philippines. (Source: Reuters)

    A PETA activist dressed as a Valentine angel asking people to stop cruelty against animals and become vegetarian in Dehradun. (Source: PTI)

    A woman prepares Valentine's Day roses for sale at a flower market in Beijing. Valentine's Day is not a tradition in China but is becoming increasingly popular as Chinese adopt western customs, encouraged by retailers who see them as a way of boosting sales. (Source: AP)

    A female security guard sits next to flowers displayed at a shop inside a shopping mall in Ashkelon, southern Israel. (Source: Reuters)

    A foreign couple celebrates Valentine's Day at Ridge in Shimla. (Source: PTI)

    Bajrang Dal activists shout slogan during protest against Valentine's Day celebrations at Bahu Fort Park in Jammu. (Source: PTI)

    Activists of India's right-winged Bajrang Dal burn an effigy symbolising Valentine's Day during a protest in Hyderabad, India. Protests by right wing groups, which say they are defending traditional Indian values from Western promiscuity, have become an annual event on Valentine's Day. (Source: AP)

    Muslim students shout slogans during a protest against Valentine's Day celebrations in Surabaya, Indonesia. (Source: Reuters)

