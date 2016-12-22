New Year 2017: Top 5 places to celebrate New Year’s Eve

Deciding where to spend New Year's Eve can be quite an ordeal in itself and whether you agree or not, it can only go two ways. Either it's a firecracker of an evening with you having the time of your life or it's just a damp squib. So what have you planned this year? Just in case you want to put on your travelling shoes at the last minute, Lonely Planet suggests you expand your horizon and visit these top five destinations to start your countdown to 2017. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Matera, Italy: Located in Basilicata, a region abound with beautiful forests and mountains in southern Italy, this UNESCO World Heritage-listed city has a charm of its own. Known for its open-air festivals and celebrations, Matera is reportedly preparing for the limelight as European Capital of Culture in 2019. Good enough reason to head out to this place, no? Once you are there, you can walk around the narrow alleys of the town's labyrinth, be a spectator at the Presepe Narrante Di Matera, a nativity scene featuring 150 costumed performers, eat at the Baccanti, or just explore the numerous restaurants in the region. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Melbourne, Australia: This Australian city is known for its rooftop bar celebrations during New Year's Eve. For inner-city spots, the rooftop bar at Curtin House and Loop Roof are a must-visit; they're also a hot local favourite. The boutique hotel QT Melbourne is also a delight with a glamorous rooftop terrace. But if you are looking for skyline views, the Naked in the Sky, Fitzroy is the best with the view of the city on one side and the Brunswick Street on the other. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Las Palmas, Gran Canaria: Partying in Las Palmas can be quite fun, after all you are welcoming the New Year in a Spanish city. You can visit the old quarter of Vegueta and start your dinner at Restaurante El Herreno with traditional Canarian dishes and then head out and continue bar-hopping, dotted along the narrow alleyways. For the countdown, most people gather at the city beach Playa de las Canteras, where fireworks light up the sky. Just make sure to get your own grapes because it is a Spanish tradition to eat 12 grapes at each stroke of midnight or endure an entire year of bad luck. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Nassau, the Bahamas: There are no parties like the ones in a Caribbean island. From what we have seen, they are simply out of this world. People at Nassau have their own way of doing it and it won't be an understatement to say that they do it with a flair that's unmatched. Junkanoo, Bahamas’ biggest, flashiest street carnival takes place on New Year's Day where elaborately costumed dancers take to the streets, parading through downtown Nassau, with horns, drums, whistles and floats in tow. (Source: Thinkstock Images)