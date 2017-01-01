Happy New Year 2017! Spectacular photos of fireworks from across the world

Fireworks explode in the sky over Rome as people celebrated the new year, early Sunday, January 1, 2017. At right the equestrian statue of Marcus Aurelius towers on Capitol Hill. (Source:/AP)

Fireworks fire over Kankariya Lake at the concluding day of Kankariya Canival in Ahmedabad. (Source: PTI)

Fireworks explode over the San Francisco Oakland Bay Bridge as part of New Year's Eve celebrations Sunday in San Francisco. (Source: AP)

Fireworks light up the sky marking the centenary year of Finnish independence which kicks off on New Year's Eve in the heart of the republic in Helsinki, Finland. (Source: AP)

Fireworks explode over the temple of the Parthenon at the Acropolis hill during the New Year celebrations in Athens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Source; AP)

North Koreans gather to watch a New Year's fireworks display at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Source: AP)

Spectators watch fireworks in front of the Palace Kultury during the New Year celebrations in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. Thousands of Warsaw residents took to the streets in the capital to usher in the New Year. (Source: AP)

Fireworks explode over Nene Tereza Square to celebrate the New Year's Eve in Tirana, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Source: AP)

Fireworks explode over Elizabeth Tower housing the Big Ben clock to celebrate the New Year in London, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.(Source: AP)

Fireworks light up the sky to bring in the new year during the annual Chi-Town Rising New Year's Eve celebration, along Upper Wacker Drive, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Chicago. (Source: AP)

The 2017 appears during a firework over the Arc de Triomphe as part of the New Year celebrations on the Champs Elysees, in Paris, France, Sunday, Jan.1, 2017. (Source: AP)

Fireworks light the sky above the Quadriga at the Brandenburg Gate shortly after midnight in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. Hundred thousands of people celebrated New Year's Eve welcoming the new year 2017 in Germany's capital. (Source: AP)

Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip during a New Year's Eve celebration Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Source: AP)

People watch as fireworks explode over the Kremlin standing at Red Square blocked by police during New Year celebrations in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. New Year's Eve is Russia's major gift-giving holiday, and big Russian cities were awash in festive lights and decorations. (Source: AP)

Fireworks explode above Singapore's financial district at the stroke of midnight to mark the New Year's celebrations on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Singapore. (Source: AP)

Fireworks explode over the Svisloch River during the New Year celebrations in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Source: AP)

People watch the fireworks exploding over Copacabana beach during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Source: AP)

Fireworks light up the sky to welcome the New Year at the Mall of Asia, the country's largest shopping mall Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 in suburban Pasay city south of Manila, Philippines. The country's notorious tradition of dangerous New Year's Eve celebrations persisted after President Rodrigo Duterte delayed to next year his ban on the use of powerful firecrackers, often worsened by celebratory gunfire. (Source: AP)

Fireworks light the sky over the historical site of Giza Pyramids and Sphinx to celebrate the New Year in Egypt, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Source: AP)