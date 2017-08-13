Happy Janmashtami 2017: Here’s how India is preparing for Lord Krishna’s birthday

Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami is a religious festival commemorating the birth of Lord Krishna. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Krishna was born on ‘Ashtami’ or the ‘eighth day’ at midnight in the holy month of Shravana. One of the most important festivals of the Hindu religion, Janmashtami falls on August 14 this year. (Source: PTI)

The Vaishnav tradition hails the festival as one of the most important religious festivals. Raas lila or Krishna lila — dance-drama enactments of Krishna’s life as per the Bhagavata Purana – is a popular tradition to commemorate the occasion. (Source: PTI)

A night vigil (jagarana), fasting (upavasa) and celebrations (mahotsava) are important parts of Janmashtami. (Source: PTI)

The devotees offer ‘chappan bhog’ on the following day known as ‘Nanda Utsav’ and prepare a list of 56 dishes to offer to the god. (Source: PTI)

School children dress up as Lord Krishna ahead of Krishna Janmashtami, in Mathura (said to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna). (Source: PTI)

School children dress up as Lord Krishna ahead of Krishna Janmashtami, in Amritsar. (Source: PTI)