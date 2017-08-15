Happy Independence Day 2017: All About the Tiranga and You

Madrasa children wave flags during a celebration of Indian Independence Day at Chakal in Andheri.



India celebrates its 71st Independence Day on August 15, 2017. (Source: Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

A little girl who has colors of the Indian flag painted on forehead smiles to camera near the venue of Independence Day parade in Kolkata. (Source: AP)

Students paint themselves with the colors of the Indian flag and take selfies as they celebrate Independence Day and Dahihandi festival at college campus in Mumbai. (Source: AP)

Visitors take selfies in front of a specially designed vehicle displaying the Indian flag to mark Independence Day in Hyderabad. (Source: AP)

A girl waves an Indian flag during Independence Day celebrations in Hyderabad. (Source: AP)

A Muslim woman carries her son dressed in custom-made tricolor dress for Independence Day celebrations in Hyderabad. (Source: AP)

College students paint their faces to make a display of the tri-colour on the eve of Independence Day in Mumbai. (Source: PTI)

A boy waves the Indian tri-colour flags at Mehrangarh Fort on the eve of Independence Day in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. (Source: PTI)

Students celebrate with the Indan tri-colour flag as they come out of of their school on the eve of Independence Day, in Dhanbad. (Source: PTI)

Students carry Tricolours on the eve of 70th Independence Day, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. (Source: PTI)

Students salute during the full dress rehearsal for the Independence Day celebrations at Karni Singh stadium in Bikaner ahead of the main celebrations. (Source: PTI)