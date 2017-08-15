India @ 70

Happy Independence Day 2017: All About the Tiranga and You

Published on August 15, 2017 3:30 pm
  • Independence Day, indian independence day, india, independence day india, indian flag, indian tricolour, tiranga, independence day celebrations, indian independence day photos, 71st independence day celebrations, india photos, indian express

    Madrasa children wave flags during a celebration of Indian Independence Day at Chakal in Andheri.

    India celebrates its 71st Independence Day on August 15, 2017. (Source: Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

    A little girl who has colors of the Indian flag painted on forehead smiles to camera near the venue of Independence Day parade in Kolkata. (Source: AP)

    Students paint themselves with the colors of the Indian flag and take selfies as they celebrate Independence Day and Dahihandi festival at college campus in Mumbai. (Source: AP)

    Visitors take selfies in front of a specially designed vehicle displaying the Indian flag to mark Independence Day in Hyderabad. (Source: AP)

    A girl waves an Indian flag during Independence Day celebrations in Hyderabad. (Source: AP)

    A Muslim woman carries her son dressed in custom-made tricolor dress for Independence Day celebrations in Hyderabad. (Source: AP)

    College students paint their faces to make a display of the tri-colour on the eve of Independence Day in Mumbai. (Source: PTI)

    A boy waves the Indian tri-colour flags at Mehrangarh Fort on the eve of Independence Day in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. (Source: PTI)

    Students celebrate with the Indan tri-colour flag as they come out of of their school on the eve of Independence Day, in Dhanbad. (Source: PTI)

    Students carry Tricolours on the eve of 70th Independence Day, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. (Source: PTI)

    Students salute during the full dress rehearsal for the Independence Day celebrations at Karni Singh stadium in Bikaner ahead of the main celebrations. (Source: PTI)

    Women selecting tri-cloured bangles at a shop in Old Delhi ahead of Independence Day. (Source: PTI)

