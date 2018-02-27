1 / 8

Holi is observed on the day of Purnima, the full moon, in the month of Falgun over two consecutive days — the first day known as Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan and the second as Rangwali Holi, Dhuleti, Dhulandi or Dhulivandan. This year, Holi falls on March 1-2. The festival revolves around smearing colours on each others’ faces, splashing people with coloured water, heartily indulging in sweet delicacies and making merry. Indians celebrate Holi in various ways - the lathmaar holi in Barsana, the warrior holi in Punjab, the Dol jatra in West Bengal and the Yaosang in Manipur. The common thread in all of this is — colours, happiness and a joyous welcome to spring. Here are some pictures of Holi celebrations from across the country:



People celebrating Holi at Manikarnika, Shamshan Ghat in Varanasi. (Source: Express Photo By Anand Singh)