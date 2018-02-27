1 / 10

To be celebrated on March 1, Holi is a symbol of the triumph of good over evil. It marks the onset of spring and is also celebrated to give thanks for a good harvest. The festival revolves around smearing colour on each others’ faces, splashing people with water by throwing water balloons at them and heartily indulging in sweet delicacies that are made specially for this day. Vrindavan, the land of Krishna’s ‘raas-leela’ with the gopis, is where Holi celebrations start at least a week before the actual festival. Breaking the shackles of tradition, widows started playing Holi with gulal and flowers last year and the tradition continues this year as well. Here are some pictures of Holi celebrations from Vrindavan:



Widows take part in the Holi celebrations in Vrindavan. (Source: Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)