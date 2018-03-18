1 / 11

A spring-time festival that marks the traditional new year for Marathi Hindus, Gudi Padwa is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month according to the lunisolar Hindu calendar. On the same day, Ugadi calls for New Year celebrations in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. The day is considered extremely auspicious as it is believed that on this very day, Lord Brahma had created the universe – hence, it is considered the beginning of the Satyayug. Click through to see how the festivals are being celebrated.



People participate in a procession on the occasion of Gudi Padwa (Marathi Hindu new year) celebrations in Mumbai. (Source: Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)