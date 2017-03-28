Va va vroom: Women in nauvari saris take out bike rally on Gudi Padwa

According to the Hindu luni-solar calendar, Gudi Padwa, widely celebrated by the people of Maharashtra marks the beginning of new year. It is believed that the day marks the beginning of a cycle of sixty years or sixty Samvatsara and each year is identified by a unique name. People come out on the roads, dressed in traditional costumes to observe the festival.



This year 70 women bikers draped in traditional nauvari saris took to the streets at Girgaum, Maharashtra for a bike rally. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

These bikers who were radiating confidence even wore nathnis (traditional Maharashtrian nose rings) and strings of golden beads for a complete experience. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The 2-hour Shobha Yatra was taken out from Ganeshwadi Ganpati Mandir to L T Marg Police Station. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

A woman takes a selfie during the rally. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

While there were a lot of single bikers, there were others who had company as well. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Gudi Padwa, also known as Ugadhi in Telugu, is a Hindu festival, celebrated on the first day of Chaitra month to mark the beginning of New Year as per a Shalivahan Shaka. Widely celebrated in Maharashtra people dress in traditional costumes attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa. The occasion is also considered as a mean to celebrate good harvest. This is also the time when mangoes and fruits are harvested, thus being an integral part of the festivity. One of the first things that are eaten on Gudi Padwa is a paste of neem and jaggery. People make the Gudi with the help of a wooden stick and put a silk shawl, silver kalash is overturned and placed on it, and do the ‘puja’ with haldi, kumkum and flowers. Traditionally people make and eat saakar bhaat (sugar rice) on the day.



This year the festival will be celebrated on March 29. Here’s how people in Mumbai and elsewhere in Maharashtra are preparing for the gala event. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

A young girl dresses up during Gudi Padwa celebrations at Girgaum, Maharashtra. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

A man performs tricks during Gudi Padwa celebrations in Maharashtra. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

People dance on the road during Gudi Padwa celebrations. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

People celebrate on the road in Maharashtra during Gudi Padwa. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

People work on colourful rangolis during Gudu Padwa celebrations. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

An effigy of Shivaji is given final touches during the preparation for Gudi Padwa which will be celebrate at Girgaum on Monday. (Source: Express photo by Ganesh Tendulkar)

A effigy of Baji Prabhu Deshpande is given final touches during the preparation for Gudi Padwa which will be celebrate at Girgaum, Mumbai on Monday. (Source: Express photo by Ganesh Tendulkar)

Youngsters practice dhol tasha and Lazim ahead of Gudi Padwa festivals at Banganga Walkeshwar. (Source: Express Photo by Ganesh Tendulkar)

People wear traditional Marathi costumes and dance to folk songs.(Source: Express Photo by Ganesh Tendulkar)

For the upcoming festival a maha-rangoli of 18000 sq-ft is made at Gavdevi Madian, using 800 kgs of white rangoli and 100 kgs of colour rangoli. The mega artwork was made by the Rangavalli Pavivar in Thane. (Source: Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

People thong flower market at Dadar for purchasing garlands and other floral materials needed for the Gudi Padwa celebration. (Source: Express Photo by Ganesh Tendulkar)