Happy Father’s Day 2017: 12 loving quotes by famous people about dads

Happy Father's Day: It is said, "A father is neither an anchor to hold us back, nor a sail to take us there, but a guiding light whose love shows us the way." He is the first man we all have ever loved. He is the pillar of strength and the like a big tree under whose loving shade we all have taken solace sometime or the other. But it's not always he openly professes his love to us, instead a father is often the unsung heroes of our lives.



It's not like any one day in a year is enough to make this person feel special or be grateful to, yet it's a great day to rejoice all the happy moments and tell him two words -- Thank you!

As we celebrate Father's Day, here are some famous quotes by eminent personalities about dads.

William Shakespeare was an English poet, playwright, widely known for his English dramas. He is often called England's national poet, and the "Bard of Avon".

Austrian neurologist Sigmund Freud is known as the Father of psychoanalysis.

Popularly known as "Bud" Kelland was one of the most widely read and highest paid authors in the world. With more than 60 novels and 200 short stories he was known as one of the greatest American writers.

Friedrich Schiller was a German poets, historian and philosopher. He is also widely referred to as one of the most important classical playwrights of Germany.

Pamela Jane Barclay popularly known as Pam Brown is an Australian poet. Lnown for her poetry and prose, Brown was the poetry editor of the national literary quarterly Overland magazine from 1997 to 2002.

Best known for his book -- The Book Thief that later was adopted as a film, Zusak is an Australian writer.

Also known as the Abbé Prévost, was a French author and novelist. Prolific French novelist widely known for his work— Manon Lescaut. A classic 18th-century novel that tells a story of a man who ruins his life for a courtesan.

Sri Lankan author and illustrator, Vanniarachchy is also a scholar in Archaeology. An animal rights and children rights activists, she is widely known for her social work.

American author Richelle E. Goodrich is known for her every day poems and verses. Her quotes have been published in a number of books including the Oxford Philosophy Being Human Course Book.

Linda Poindexter is an American author, song-writer and poet.