Happy Chinese New Year 2017: Dragon dances to exquisite feasts, here’s how people are celebrating across the world

Known as the 'Spring Festival', Chinese New Year is celebrated at the turn of the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar. With a wish to spread happiness and love for the coming year, families get together and kinship ties are mended in the Lunar New Year. Hundreds of millions of people gather to welcome the Year of the Rooster across the globe. (Source: AP Photos)

People walk under lights and illuminated structures in downtown Singapore as part of celebrations ahead of the Chinese lunar new year in Singapore. (Source: AP Photo)

An elderly man serves Chinese liquor called baijiu during a "1,000 people dumpling feast" held on Chinese New Year's eve in Liuminying village on the outskirts of Beijing. Villages and cities across China are preparing this weekend to celebrate Lunar New Year, though few feasts are as elaborate as the one in Liuminying, a hamlet in Beijing's suburbs. (Source: AP Photo)

Boys don their lion dance costumes before the start of Chinese New Year celebrations in Lima, Peru. (Source: AP Photo)

A Malaysian ethnic Chinese family takes a selfie on the first day of Chinese Lunar New Year at a temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Source: AP Photo)

Manny Tangco, owner of Malabon Zoo, presents a giant red rooster from France named "Mr Universe" and a small one named "Small But Terrible" from Malaysia in celebration of the "Red Fire Rooster" in Chinatown, Malabon, Manila, Philippines. (Source: AP Photo)

A local Chinese artist blows fire as they perform a dragon dance during cerebrations to mark Lunar New Year at Chinatown in Yangon, Myanmar. (Source: AP Photo)

Visitors take a picture inside the mouth of a panda display on the eve of the lunar new year in the Chinatown area in Yokohama, near Tokyo. (Source: AP Photo)

People hold joss sticks during a Chinese New Year celebration in Bali, Indonesia. Ethnic Chinese in the world's most populous Muslim country celebrate the Year of the Rooster. (Source: AP Photo)