Happy birthday, Sonam Kapoor: Here’s a look at her best fashion picks in 2017

The fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor, celebrates her birthday on June 9. On the special day, here are some of the best fashion picks from the actress' wardrobe.



Sonam Kapoor took charge of the red carpet in a pink Elie Saab gown with a deep boat neck and a flowing skirt with a small train. We know how much she loves drama in her clothes, and that’s exactly what those bell sleeves are doing. The gown is cinched at the waist with a slim belt that gives it structure. The embellished gown may not be the kind of drama that the Neerja actress had gone for in last year’s appearances, but the custom couture ensemble gave her a stunning silhouette. Sister and celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor accessorised the custom haute couture gown with statement earrings and other custom-made jewellery from Kalyan jewellers, and make-up and hair artist Namrata Soni used a palette of rose tints from L’Óreal’s make-up range, and though so far we’re not such a huge fan of the make-up, per se, which looks a bit overboard, Kapoor sure is carrying it off with the signature élan that she’s known for. (Source: Reuters)

On day 6 at Cannes, Sonam Kapoor wowed in a colourful ensemble as she posed in front of the azure blue of French Riviera. The National Award-winning actress sure knows her way around the film festival by now. Earlier, we saw her posing with actresses Andie MacDowell and Araya A Hargate at the event.

Sonam Kapoor is among the three brand ambassadors of make-up major, L'Oreal, and was the last to walk the Cannes red carpet, she was by no means the least.

Sonam Kapoor raised the heat by making an early appearance at Cannes. The diva looked radiant in wore a unicorn hued, dazzling sari from the label-NorBlack NorWhite. (Source: Rhea Kapoor/ Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor is slaying the French Riviera in every possible manner. On her second day, she gave us looks as varied as fire and ice. From firery red in the day, she went to pastels by the evening. The Bollywood star likes to shock and surprise when she walks the red carpet. Sonam is as much in news for her fashion choices as her films. And now that Sonam Kapoor is at Cannes, she is hitting the ball out of the court every single day.

Wowing fashion aficionados in an Elie Saab number, Sonam Kapoor graced the Filmfare Awards 2017 in a magnificent gown, replete with floral embroidery. We are in awe of the sheer and well-structured outfit with 3D motifs all over it. (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Keeping her sassy style game on point, Sonam Kapoor stunned in a Raw Mango outfit and accented her look with bracelets from Cartier and exquisite earrings and neck piece from Amrapali Jewels. (Source: Varinder Chawla)