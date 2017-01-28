Happy birthday, Shruti Haasan: Here’s a look at her style diary

Shruti Haasan is quintessentially the boho-chic beauty who always picks comfort over style. In her own words, the actress picks her outfits according to her mood and is very particular about the cut and colour and usually sticks to it. She believes that style is an extension of one's personality; it's not about blindly following trends but what you make of it. On the occasion of her 31st birthday, we take a look at her style diary. (Source: Instagram)

Shruti Haasan in this gorgeous Monisha Jaising gown is a sight to behold. Given the nature of the gown, we love how she kept her make-up simple. Usually, one would have gone for tousled hair but not Haasan. The sleek side-braid looks good. (Source: Instagram/Monisha Jaising)

Metallics are our favourite and looks like Shruti Haasan has a penchant for it too. The actress was seen stepping out in a Sharnita Nandwana gown with thigh-high slit and cut-outs. Here too, the actress let her outfit do the talking with minimalistic make-up and a neat updo. (Source: Instagram/Shruti Haasan)

Okay, this Pankaj and Nidhi gown is absolutely gorgeous but let's give credit where it is due. We think Shruti Haasan totally rocked this look. We mean, what's there not to like here, look at that shaggy haircut and make-up that is just perfect. Nailed it. (Source: Instagram/Shruti Haasan)

Shruti Haasan in this Prathyusha Garimella cape gown and Suhani Pittie earrings is the epitome of grace and beauty. We love the light-weight look, perfect for daytime. (Source: Instagram/Shruti.Haasan)

It's true when Shruti Haasan said that she likes comfort over style. The actress was seen at a party in a red asymmetric Gauri and Nainika dress with nude sandals and a white Chanel bag. The thing here is, she looks equally stylish in the cold-shoulder dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shruti Haasan in a belted sari look by Shruti Sancheti is the epitome of coolness. We are in love and that high bun takes it to another level. (Source: Instagram/Shruti.Haasan)

Shruti Haasan in this Sonaakshi Raaj gown, side-swept updo and gold accessories is something not really our cup of tea. We are not too fond of the gown in the first place but there's no denying that the actress managed to pull off the look with ease. Not sure if anyone else could have. (Source: Instagram/Shruti.Haasan)