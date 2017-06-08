Happy birthday, Shilpa Shetty: A look at her style quotient during the first half of 2017

Shilpa Shetty is the golden girl of fashion! With the actress-turned-businesswoman so active on Instagram, we get to see glimpses of her superb style quotient from time to time. It won’t be wrong to say that this fashionista always gives us something to look forward to. This year, she showed us how to master the art of carrying Indian wear, fusion wear and thigh-high slits. On the occasion of her 41st birthday, we take a look at her style quotient during the first half of 2017.

Shilpa Shetty has been giving us great outfit inspirations for some time now and looks like things are going to stay the same. The Bollywood beauty, who never misses a chance to show off her impressive styling sensibilities, was seen in a beautiful custom made Manish Malhotra outfit. Shetty wore the shimmering silver sari with a cold-shoulder blouse so well that we are in love. She complemented it with jewellery from Renu Oberoi and a box clutch. She kept her signature straight hairstyle and flawless make-up with smokey eyes and a nude lip shade. We think she looked lovely! (Source: Instagram/Shilpa Shetty)

Shilpa Shetty has mastered the art of carrying Indian wear, or for that matter, fusion wear too. At the Dada Saheb Phalke Awards, Shetty pulled off a glam look in a metallic corset detail upcycled banarasi sari gown by designer Amit Aggarwal. The one-shoulder gown with a side train which she wore with silver jewellery from Silver Streak and metallic sandals looked lovely on her. A big round of applause for celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra for putting this look together. Her signature waves and well-defined eyes added a lovely touch. (Source: Instagram/Sanjana Batra)

Shilpa Shetty was seen giving a modern twist to a sari and we think she did a pretty good job. Dressed in Rebecca Dewan, she looked every bit the glamorous diva that she is. What we love most about the one-shoulder outfit is the delicate lace and fringe work on the bust. The actress elevated the look with diamond statement earrings by Anmol Jewllers and a pair of metallic peep-toe heels from Miu Miu. Since, the outfit is a fusion of old and new, it was a good idea to wear it with a contemporary updo and she did just that with a messy ponytail with waves on it. Her make-up was on-point too with deep smokey eyes, defined brows and a nude lip shade in brown. The look was really summery and we think she couldn’t have done better. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Shilpa Shetty was seen stepping out in a fierce one-shouldered golden gown by Manish Malhotra. The sexy number featured a thigh-high slit with pretty frills on the seam. Not sure if anyone could have made this look work as the lady herself, considering it’s a difficult outfit to carry. The actress did full justice with the styling and accessories as well. She picked a few gorgeous pieces from Mehernosh Heeramaneck and a pair of silver stunners from Oscar de la Renta. The sleek side-swept hair rounded out the look perfectly. We think celebrity hairstylist Kanta Motwani did a good job here. (Source: Filmfare/Twitter)

Turning heads in an off-shoulder lace top paired with a stylish banarasi-draped skirt from Amoh by Jade, Shetty looked red hot. Complementing the gold detailing on the skirt with neutral jootis, her stylist Sanjana Batra picked an exquisite silver coin-chain choker. Her signature middle parted hair rounded the look. (Source: Instagram/amoh_byjade)

Dressed in a strappy striped-monochrome crop top from Bennch and white Bodice pants with long black lines on the sides, Shilpa Shetty looked casually chic. The actress accentuated her look in matching white pointed heels from Kurt Geiger. Styled by Allia Al Rufai, the look is definitely worthy of a place in our fashion lookbook. (Source: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra wove some monochrome magic in a chic Paule Ka gown that proved to be quite a head-turner at the Mirchi Music Awards 2017 in Mumbai. Sporting a thigh-high slit, bicolour gown, the fitness queen opted for minimalist accessories — wearing just a pair of diamond studs on her ears and a cool chain-ring on her fingers. Styled by celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra, the diva looked great with a loose hair bun and dark red lipstick. We feel the only thing that did not complement her evening look was the shimmery box-clutch. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa Shetty looked classy in a deep burgundy gown from the label Lola by Suman B and Jimmy Choo shoes. Sanjana Batra styled the actress in perfectly blow dried hair, rings and hand bracelets. (Source: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

Dressed in a black-and-white H&M body suit, Shilpa Shetty looked elegant and beautiful. The actress paired it with multi-coloured strappy shoes from Kurt Geiger, a grey sling bag and her signature straight hair. (Source: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)