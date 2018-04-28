1 / 10

Samantha Ruth Prabhu aka Samantha Akkineni, who has established her career in the Tamil and Telugu film industry is not only a powerhouse actor but also has a fashion sense, which is impeccable and can give some Bollywood fashionistas a run for their money. The gorgeous lady, who turns a year older on April 28, has caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts with her elegant yet subtle and experimental style statement. Be it an ethnic wear or a contemporary outfit with a twist, the Rangasthalam actor knows how to make heads turn. On her birthday, let's take a look at the 9 times Prabhu stunned us with her ravishing style statement. (Source: samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram)