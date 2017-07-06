Happy birthday, Ranveer Singh: 7 quirky and gender-defying looks by the actor

Ranveer Singh is an immensely talented actor with a great sense of style. The effervescent actor who likes to play with his sartorial choices has rightfully earned himself the title of 'the king of quirk' in Bollywood. At times he manages to pull it off handsomely but there are also moments when he leaves us completely befuddled. On his birthday, we take a look at his eccentric and a few gender-defying outfits.

During the promotion of Bajirao Mastani, Ranveer Singh donned quite a few man-skirt looks. We were startled by his choice of outfit but given that he was promoting the period drama, it was kind of understandable. But somehow he managed to pull it off. Probably, he knew that man skirts are going to be big. This year at Paris Fashion Week, designer Thom Browne showcased his collection of this gender-defying outfit in the city of dreams.

We are very forgiving but this one definitely stunned us. What was he thinking? We can't stop ourselves from comparing him to a giant condom! He is definitley not afraid of the fashion police, because if he was, there is no way on earth he would have stepped out of home looking like this, definitley not when the flashbulbs were flashing.

Ranveer Singh is used to making fashion statements but this time it looked like he had no money at all to cover himself. We are still wondering what exactly was he trying before stepping out in public. He doesn't even look like a character from a fable or folk tale. Too bad.

Looks like Ranveer Singh was ready to hit a fancy dress party. Bathrobe, bunny slippers, pjs and a hat, we don't know what he was up to, considering it's an award function he was attending.

Once again, we would say Ranveer Singh is a brave man. We are not just talking about his ability to speak his mind but also his sartorial experiments on the red carpet. Sure, he surprises us from time to time with his quirky sense of style but at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in Mumbai the actor took it to the next level. He pushed the boundaries in men's fashion, particularly formal wear in a DSquared2 outfit from its Fall 2016 collection. Singh carried the tuxedo-cum-long-skirt look with so much ease that it’s commendable. Don’t miss out the mini boombox he carried around to accessorise the look. He deserves a big round of applause. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

It's okay to flaunt one's physique but doing it wearing sheer is not the best way to do it. This is definitely something men should avoid.