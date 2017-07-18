Happy birthday, Priyanka Chopra: The Baywatch star’s 10 best casual looks of 2017

Priyanka Chopra, basking in the glory of her recently released Hollywood debut Baywatch, is all set to ring in her birthday on July 18. Celebrating her birthday by vacationing with her family, the beauty will turn 34 this year. Throughout the years, Chopra has not just proven to be a talented actor, her fashion sensibility has often made headlines for being one of the best in town. From the geometric off-shoulder Ralph & Russo gown at the Oscars to the custom Ralph Lauren trench-coat gown at the Met Gala 2017 — she has carried off outfits with charm, elegance and most importantly, confidence. But clearly, it is not just her red carpet appearances that she has managed to make memorable. Chopra has come to own the pantsuit look, has managed to look sultry in lace with such ease, and more often than not knows how to wear gowns that compliment her curves well. On her 34th birthday, click through to see the best of the desi girl's casual looks from the recent past.

Priyanka Chopra in a black sleeveless top and grey wide-legged pants from Chola at the screening that she paired with a beautiful silver neckpiece from Amrapali. (Source: File Photo)

Styled by Ami Patel, Priyanka Chopra was seen at a recent press meet in a green jumpsuit by Payal Khandwala with a tie-waist detail. She chose to accessorise her look with a coral and silver neck piece from Shringaar and styled her beautiful tresses into wavy curls. (Source: File Photo)

Priyanka was seen at the airport in a stunning floral print maxi dress from Jaline that she chose to pair with a denim jacket. She rounded up her look with a pair of classic shades, Sergio Rossi gold wedges and a messy hair bun. (Source: File Photo)

Styled by celebrity stylist Cristina Ehrlich, Priyanka Chopra posed in Paris like the diva she is in a floral printed dress with a crochet hat. (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka was recently seen at the Mumbai airport in a black lacey trim midi dress from Self Porttrait that she paired with a denim jacket over her shoulders. (Source: File Photo)

Priyanka Chopra looks gorgeous in a blush pink floral dress by Ulyana Sergeenko Couture which she styled with a pair of pom-pom earrings in candy pink and nude heels. (Source: File Photo)

Priyanka dazzled in a stunning V-neck black Michael Kors dress at The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards 2017. She chose to accessorice her outfit with a broad sparkling belt and black ankle straps. (Source: File Photo)

Priyanka was on a fashion high during the Baywatch World tour. One of the looks that garnered a lot of attention was a trendy belted grey pantsuit with could-shoulder design. The boxy suit from Public School had a plunging beckline and she completed her look with a berry splash on her lips and a neat low bun. (Source: File Photo)

On the last day of the Baywatch Tour, she looked resplendent in a white pantsuit from Ryan Roche's Spring 2017 collection. She added the oomph element to her outfit by pairing it with a sheer lace top and a white belt with a tinge on gold on it. (Source: File Photo)