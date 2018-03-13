1 / 11

Be it television, films or web series, there is nothing that Nimrat Kaur hasn't left a mark. The talented actor, who etched a special place in everyone's heart with her internationally acclaimed and BAFTA-nominated film “The Lunchbox”, Kaur went on to shine in hit American TV show, "Homeland." And if her brilliant acting was not enough, she even impressed many with her red carpet looks, be it at prestigious Cannes or at home for Filmfare. From ramps to magazine covers and promotional event, the gifted actor has made us take notice of her sartorial choices many times. As the actor celebrates her 35th birthday today, here are some of her most fashionable looks. (Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)