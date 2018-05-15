Happy Birthday, Madhuri Dixit: 10 times the Dhak Dhak girl set our hearts on fire with her grace in saris
Share your thoughts
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
- Karnataka election results 2018: All you need to know
- Reactions to Karnataka results: No question of JD(S) alliance, says BJP's Sadananda Gowda
- Karnataka Results 2018 LIVE: With 115 leads, BJP crosses halfway mark, set to form government
- Bangalore, Mangalore Results LIVE: As BJP races ahead, celebrations begin at party office
- Karnataka Results: How top candidates, key constituencies are faring
- EntertainmentSonam Kapoor at Cannes Film Festival 2018: The newlywed stuns in a lehenga made of 'Starlight'
- EntertainmentThe oomph, the beauty and the craft, Madhuri Dixit is how they spelled perfection in the 90s
- EntertainmentRanbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn come together for Luv Ranjan's next
- EntertainmentAnushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli from the sets of Zero
- SportsIPL 2018 Live KKR vs RR at Eden Gardens
- Sports'Playing with team India, not just Kohli: Stanikzai
- SportsUmesh has been magnificent this season: Parthiv
- TechnologyOppo's Realme 1 launches today on Amazon India: Expected price, specifications
- TechnologyFlipkart Big Shopping Days and Amazon Summer Sale 2018: Best offers on Amazon Echo and Google Home
- TechnologyGoogle One is revamped Google Drive for paid consumers with lower prices
- LifestyleCannes 2018: Sonam Kapoor channels her 'bridal glow' in a stunning Ralph and Russo custom lehenga at the red carpet
Advertisement