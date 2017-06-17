Happy birthday, Lisa Haydon: A look at the style diary of the Indian supermodel

Lisa Haydon's life has always been interesting but more so in the last one year. After a dreamy wedding, the Queen actress who is also hailed as a supermodel, announced her pregnancy last year with a photo of her in a bikini on Instagram. This year, on May 17, the beauty embraced motherhood with the birth of her baby boy Zack Lalvani. What's interesting to see is that the new mom never slacked when it came to style. It might not really be a big surprise but it was a happy sight. On her birthday, let's take a look at her style diary over the years.

At the La Biennale des Antiquaires Fair Paris, Lisa Haydon looked nothing less of a goddess in a beautiful black gown. Styled by Nisha Jhangiani, the gown was paired with jewellery from Nirav Modi. With her hair in soft waves, the actress matched the gemstones in her Camellia set with her lip shade. We think hair and make-up artist Loveleen Ramchandani did a really good job here as she let the gorgeous jewellery do all the talking. (Source: Instagram/Nirav Modi)

Lisa Haydon looked smoking hot in a halter neck maxi by Pria Kataria Puri. Even though we are not a big fan of the dress, she managed to pull it off well. After all, she is a supermodel! If not her then, who? (Source: Varinder Chawla)

At IIFA 2016, Lisa Haydon dared to bare in a sheer black dress with a thigh-high slit, a very bold choice but she managed to carry it off charmingly with her hair pulled back in a neat, high ponytail. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

When Lisa Haydon gave summer dressing goals in an white off-shoulder Deme By Gabriella top and hot pants. We think she looked good. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

When Lisa Haydon looked like a Greek Goddess in a black thigh-high slit dress. We love how she kept her make-up minimal. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Lisa Haydon in a high-low Mason By Michelle Mason dress. Her casual style is right on point. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Lisa Haydon in a minimalist Prabal Gurung dress which she complemented with a pair of Saint Laurent pumps and a pink lip shade. We think she looked hot. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Lisa Haydon looked gorgeous in this golden gown. with the plunging neckline and gorgeous back. (Source: File photo)

Lisa Haydon looked smoking hot in a Cushnie Et Ochs fitted dress, an Edie Parker clutch and Valentino sandals during her appearance at the Magic Bus charity gala. We love how the actor kept her make-up simple. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Lisa Haydon was a beauty in white. (Source: IIFA's Twitter)

Lisa Haydon was seen wearing a blue body hugging gown at a store launch in Mumbai and we like what we see. Even though the gown is a beauty, she managed to carry it off well. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Lisa Haydon in a one-shouldered, ruffled, blue Gauri & Nainika gown, which she managed to pull off brilliantly. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Lisa Haydon looking perfect in a black Gucci gown. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Lisa Haydon looked charming in this white tube dress with a net cape and statement earrings. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Lisa Haydon cut a svelte figure in a Shivan & Narresh dress with extensive cutout. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)