Konkona Sen Sharma, a two time National Award winner, an established actor, a great director and a mother, lets her movies do all the talking. Not only as an actor, we absolutely love her impeccable fashion sense too. Mostly spotted donning ethnic wears, she can ace any sari with elan and grace. As the actor turns a year older on December 3, let's take a look at some of the actor's best sari looks.