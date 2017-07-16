Happy Birthday, Katrina Kaif: 7 times the actress turned up like a princess in the best ball gowns
Sultry and sensuous, Katrina Kaif knows how to charm her fans with the spell of magic from her style quotient. As the actress turns 34 this July 16, here are some of the most ethereal looks that impressed fashion aficionados. Along with her yellow ball gown for Jagga Jasoos promotions, steal a glance at some of the best ball gowns she donned and turned up looking like a princess.
Katrina Kaif turned into a Disney princess at a recent award show. The Bar Bar Dekho actor wore a flowing, embellished lemon yellow gown by Tony Ward from his Fall 2017 collection. The sequinned gown with sheer yoke panel near the neck resembled one worn by Belle in Beauty and the Beast. The plunging neck and back highlighted her svelte figure. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri did an excellent job and kept her look simple yet classy with minimalist accessories with just a statement ring and gold studs for her ears. The make-up by Daniel Bauer was perfect for the evening as her tresses were tied up in a relaxed bun, with her bangs left loose. The light pink lips really added the tinge that accentuated her look. She opted for a pair of nude strappy heels to match her outfit and it was perfect. (Source: Instagram)
Katrina Kaif, who marks her red carpet at the 68th Cannes Film Festival this year was a gorgeous sight on Day 2 of the ongoing fest at the French Riviera. The beauty matched the carpet as she attended the premiere of ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ on Thursday (May 14). Katrina sizzled in a red lace belted Elie Saab evening gown which hug beautifully on her tall and slender figure. (Source: Twitter)
Katrina Kaif picked a gorgeous black lace strapless Oscar de la Renta evening gown for the Cannes festival. The actress let the gown do the talking as she posed with ease and confidence, accessorising her look with danglers and a sparkly bracelet. She finished it off with side parted red hair with slight waves. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Attending the Lux Golden Rose awards last year she wore a similar sequined gown in shades of green and looked superb. (Source: File Photo)
Katrina looked royal in this gorgeous Georges Chakra dress. The actor finished out the look with jewelry from Gehna and a pair of Jimmy Choos. Style lesson: If worn right, full-skirted “princess-sy” silhouettes can be totally adorable. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
The actress was spotted wearing an off shoulder red dress and also flaunted her plunging neckline in the classy evening gown. The actress also flaunted her Jimmy Choo heels. (Source: File Photo)
Katrina Kaif was a ray of sunshine in a yellow strapless gown during Fitoor promotions. (Source: File Photo)