Happy Birthday, Katrina Kaif: 7 times the actress turned up like a princess in the best ball gowns

Sultry and sensuous, Katrina Kaif knows how to charm her fans with the spell of magic from her style quotient. As the actress turns 34 this July 16, here are some of the most ethereal looks that impressed fashion aficionados. Along with her yellow ball gown for Jagga Jasoos promotions, steal a glance at some of the best ball gowns she donned and turned up looking like a princess.



Katrina Kaif turned into a Disney princess at a recent award show. The Bar Bar Dekho actor wore a flowing, embellished lemon yellow gown by Tony Ward from his Fall 2017 collection. The sequinned gown with sheer yoke panel near the neck resembled one worn by Belle in Beauty and the Beast. The plunging neck and back highlighted her svelte figure. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri did an excellent job and kept her look simple yet classy with minimalist accessories with just a statement ring and gold studs for her ears. The make-up by Daniel Bauer was perfect for the evening as her tresses were tied up in a relaxed bun, with her bangs left loose. The light pink lips really added the tinge that accentuated her look. She opted for a pair of nude strappy heels to match her outfit and it was perfect. (Source: Instagram)